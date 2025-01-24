Suspect Charged in Murder of Agent Chris Maland, Other Suspect Shot Dead

The FBI arrested a suspect in the murder of Border Patrol agent David ‘Chris’ Maland near the Vermont-Canada border. He was killed following a traffic stop.

The agency said Washington state resident Teresa Youngblut, 21, was taken into custody following the fatal shooting on Monday. She has been charged with the killing of Agent Chris Maland.

According to an FBI affidavit, Agent Maland stopped Youngblut and Felix Baukholt on Interstate 91 in Coventry on Monday because Baukholt appeared to have an expired visa. Youngblut is accused of shooting at Maland and other officers, while Baukholt, a German national, attempted to draw a gun but was shot dead, the affidavit states.

They Were Under Surveillance

Teresa Youngblut and a German man who died in the firefight had been under surveillance for several days.

Youngblut is accused of firing at Maland and other officers. She is charged with intentional use of a deadly weapon while forcibly assaulting federal law enforcement, and with discharging a firearm during an assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

Investigators had been performing “periodic surveillance” of the pair since Jan. 14 after an employee at a hotel where they were staying reported concerns about seeing Youngblut carrying a gun and both of them wearing all-black tactical gear. Investigators attempted to question them, but they declined to have an extended conversation and said they were in the area looking to buy property.

About two hours before the shooting, investigators watched Baukholt exit a Walmart in Newport with two packages of aluminum foil. According to the affidavit, he was seen wrapping unidentifiable objects while seated in the passenger seat.

Authorities later found a ballistic helmet, night-vision goggles, respirators, and ammunition in the car, along with a package of shooting range targets, some of which were used. They also found two-way radios, about a dozen “electronic devices,” travel and lodging information for multiple states, and an apparent journal.

FBI Albany has arrested Washington state resident Teresa Youngblut, 21, in connection with the fatal shooting of @CBP Agent David “Chris” Maland. pic.twitter.com/nBhQg9wWsN — FBI Albany (@FBIAlbany) January 24, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email