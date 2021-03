Swamp critter Dr. Fauci responds stupidly on vaccinations

The top bureaucratic expert of infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it is “disturbing” to find supporters of former President Donald Trump are unwilling to get the coronavirus vaccine.

What? How would he know how vaccinated people voted? I know Democrats who won’t get the vaccine and I know Republicans who do. Does he have a list? I don’t remember anyone telling me they had to say who they voted for before they could get the shot.

This is insulting.

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “I want to talk about the vaccine. He has hesitancy here. We are seeing a bigger divide by politics. We talked about it earlier. For instance, among Trump voters, 47% have said they’ll not be vaccinated, 30% say yes, and half Republican men say they’re not going to take this vaccine. You have the PSA with all the former presidents except one, President Trump, in there. Do you think he needs to be enlisted here at all toll get his voters to take this vaccine?”

These polls are a joke. Did they take this poll when Dems said they wouldn’t get a vaccine if Trump had anything to do with it?

Fauci said, “Chuck, I hope he does because the numbers that you gave are so disturbing, how such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political consideration. It makes absolutely no sense, and I’ve been saying that for so long.”

He added, “We’ve got to dissociate political persuasion from what’s common sense, no-brainer public health things. The history of vaccinology has rescued us from smallpox, from polio, from measles, from all of the other diseases. What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be l for millions of people. How some groups would not want to do it for reasons that I just don’t understand. I don’t comprehend what the reasons for that is when you have a vaccine that’s 94% or 95% effective, and it is very safe. I don’t get it.

There are plenty of reasons for not wanting to get it. For example, there are no long-term studies and two of the vaccines use mRNA. The third vaccine is often made with aborted baby parts. There are side effects in some cases. Lastly, who trusts Dr. Fauci at this point?

Democrats like to make Republicans look like Neanderthals, as Dementia Joe the uniter calls the GOP.

These fools also need to leave Donald Trump out of it.

