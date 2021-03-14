Senator Cruz demands the military stop threatening Tucker









Senator Ted Cruz responded today to the threats against Tucker Carlson who expressed his views about our new WOKE military on his show. He blasted them and demands it stop, but where are the rest of the Republicans?

Some inappropriate and menacing tweets were sent out by military brass and the latest is serious. It’s threatening.

The Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the U.S. Space Command, the Sgt. Major of the Army, the Commanding General of the US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and the commanding officer of the II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group all engaged in coordinated attacks against Tucker. [These are political henchmen]

Sgt. Major Ben Lemon linked to a Carlson tweet and wrote: The DoD didn’t “attack” your show, we absolutely disagree with you! Trust me, you’d know if the DoD attacked you—it’s a doctrinal term.

That’s a threat.

Senator Cruz tweeted: Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions. Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it.

Cruz wrote to Secretary Austin reminding him that the military is under civilian governance and there are certain norms they must follow.

He wrote that he is deeply troubled since the military has an obligation to avoid broader political entanglements. The Texas senator called out gender-based reforms in the military using the language of social justice and linked it to military vulnerabilities and erosion.

The military has alternated between being ostentatiously childish and simply outrageous. He named the several top brass who attacked Tucker Carlson.

As he said, they are weaponizing the military.

Cruz requested a meeting with the Commandant of the Marine Corps and asked for a response.

We’ll see if he gets it. We’re not confident Austin is any better.

Under Biden, the military is launching political attacks to intimidate Tucker Carlson & other civilians who criticize their policy decisions. Officials in uniform are being used for the campaign. I’ve demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/Ihl8xRJr0S — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2021

The Left destroys everything they touch — everything. These people are NOT liberals. They are fascists.

