Swamp Funding at USAID Is Worse Than You Knew

USAID is blanketing the world with rainbows and terrorists. They fund a network of NGO prosecutors and Bill Kristol to go after Democrat enemies. They do things like dig up dirt on Rudy Giuliani. That’s not all.

Random Anti-American Expenditures at USAID

Forty percent of their costs go to USAID’s rent, employees, and overhead.

Two million for trans-led organizations in Guatemala to deliver gender-affirming care.

$45 million for DEI in Burma

$520 million for ESG investments in Africa

Funding bioweapons research, including the COVID-19 pathogen. Millions of dollars went to the Eco-Health Alliance to create COVID-19.

Journalist gets too close to the big secret! State Dept spokesman Matt Miller panics and refuses to comment on USAID funding of gain of function on Coronaviruses! USAID is the CIA proxy that funds bioweapons research in Ukraine as well. pic.twitter.com/EKzSzdv6UG — Lydia Formichella (@MAGAlydiafree) March 23, 2024

$1.2 billion in awards for unnamed recipients

Nearly a million to Stephen Leonelli for DEI programs to protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, transgender, and intersex individuals.

$400,000 for youth in Honduras to protest.

$230 million to Palestinian causes on top of the $190 million months ago. A sizeable chunk goes to Hamas.

ISIS terrorists seen inside tents supplied by USAID. The Pentagon would air-drop weapons to Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria, later dismissing it as an error. This open collaboration with terrorist groups has been ongoing since 2011. USAID needs to be abolished not reformed. pic.twitter.com/ZNT0Bgj8wd — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 4, 2025

USAID focuses on gender ideology.

$1.5 million for DEI for LGBT+ people in Serbia.

USAID illegally transferred $2 billion from the Treasury to Somalia.

The State Department spent $77 million in the past year alone to build DEI platforms. Foreign and civil service officers must pledge allegiance to DEI.

An example of the radicalization of our USAID is one $45 million five-year program. It aims to promote “human rights, social justice, democracy, and inclusive development worldwide. It is based on the social movement theories of an Italian Marxist [communist] professor.

The money established a global network of NGOs that undermine US interests and adopt our enemy’s views, such as support for the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. Billions of dollars go to the Taliban and Houthis.

Nearly 100% of donations go to Democrat causes.

$439,999 of taxpayer money has been provided by @NIH to the University of Nebraska to pair confused children with self-described “transgender and gender minority” adults—no parental consent required.

How about this:

“Disability-inclusive climate action” in Tajikistan; An “indigenous language technology program” in Guatemala; “A terror charity in Gaza involved with the son of [a] Hamas leader”, and “Climate activists” in Kenya.

Shellenberger: They Used Counterintelligence Tactics Against Americans

They used counterintelligence techniques against Americans and weaponized government against us. They turned the tactics of censorship, regime change, and counterinsurgency against the American people.

Democrats are acting like they are part of a prison riot over being found out, as Sen. Kennedy said.

Partial Transcript for the next clip:

… by moving quickly and airing USAID’s dirty laundry publicly, Musk and Trump have sent a strong signal against censorship and other anti-democratic actions used by USAID.

USAID has the unique distinction of being both a deep state agency involved in covert actions aimed at destabilizing foreign governments and one of the main US government agencies that comprise the foreign policy establishment. The pursuit of globalism and foreign intervention has proved not only to be costly and distracting but has also fueled abuses of power against American citizens.

They also use counter-terrorism techniques against us:

Since this first election in 2016 it has become even more evident that blowback from US foreign policy would disrupt harmony at home to combat alleged misinformation, the censorship industrial complex used counter terrorism and intelligence tactics developed abroad, including psychological operations, and repurposed them to shape domestic opinion and thought.

This repurposing of national security tools was a key feature of the weaponization of government against Trump, his supporters, and other dissidents as part of USAID.

Government efforts to overthrow governments abroad or simply influence what they do USAID has, in recent years, been funding censorship advocacy worldwide through its countering disinformation program, which is part of its Consortium for elections and political process.

Fake fact-checking: the predicate for censorship:

Strengthening this work has included funding for so-called fact-checking organizations, including in Brazil. Governments use fact-checking as a predicate for demanding censorship by social media companies.

The links between USAID, regime change, work abroad, and anti-Trump work in the United States may go deeper than people realize. Before working at the Department of Homeland Security, Nina Jankowicz worked on democracy assistance programs for NDI, the USAID-funded program in Eastern Europe, And as we discovered through the Twitter files, Jankowicz was involved in an effort by a CIA venture capital fund-backed effort to seize control of Twitter’s content moderation.

And why are progressive Democrats outraged? Well, in part because USAID funded many of them, including Alexandria, Ocasio Cortez. …

Trump’s focus on sovereignty, realism, and strength is a major departure from decades of foreign meddling, regime change, and influence operations. This move is a key step in shifting our focus away from globalist projects and back to domestic prosperity, which has been a feature of Trump’s platform for years. Said Trump, in 2016 we will no longer surrender this country or its people to the false song of globalism, the nation state remains the true foundation for happiness and harmony.

Watch the entire clip if you prefer:

It’s outrageous Trump shut down USAID, say leaders of the foreign policy establishment. It’s not. Voters elected him to dismantle rogue, deep state agencies like USAID, which turned the tactics of censorship, regime change, and counterinsurgency against the American people. https://t.co/xfSJsvuGzU pic.twitter.com/k84FSRvoRT — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 3, 2025

Haughty Margaret Brennan

Trans comic books in Peru, expanding atheism in Nepal, trans operas in Colombia are fine with Margaret.

A billion here, a billion here, soon you’re talking about a lot of money, Margaret.

She tried to save herself by claiming it’s only 1% of the federal budget. Our government spent $6.2 trillion in 2023. That means she thinks $62 billion is nothing. Aren’t there some poor people needing food who we could help instead?

With utmost affectation, Brennan wants receipts, gets them, and here she goes:

Good summary:

USAID should’ve been disbanded years ago. It’s not foreign aid—it’s a foreign slush fund. Time to shut it down for good. pic.twitter.com/kgkC07wNJG — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 4, 2025

