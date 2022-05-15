Taco Bell Celebrates Drag Culture

Introducing Taco Bell Drag Brunch: Multi-city events at select Taco Bell Cantinas across the country celebrating drag culture and the LGBTQIA+ community

Okay, drag culture can be sexually perverse. I know a lot about it through my work. They too often have children in drag and like to do story time hour making bizarre comments. That doesn’t mean Taco Bell’s performers will have those types. We just don’t know.

What do you think? Legitimate entertainment, risky, normalizing something that shouldn’t be normalized, what? Will you still go to Taco Bell?

THIS IS WHAT THEY WROTE IN PART ON THEIR AD

Irvine, Calif. (April 25, 2022) – Taco Bell is rolling out the purple carpet for a new immersive fan experience: Drag Brunch. Starting in May, fans across the United States will be able to participate in “Taco Bell Drag Brunch,” a one-of-a-kind experience coming to Taco Bell Cantinas in select cities.

Each show will be hosted by the fabulous drag performer and taco extraordinaire, Kay Sedia, and feature performances from local queens and kings that will transform any morning from Mild to Fire! Fans who attend the event will be immersed in an environment featuring captivating visual backdrops, craveable breakfast menu items, thrilling lip syncs and extraordinary high kicks and dips.

As a brand that brings people together, the Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience is rooted in celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and creating safe and welcoming spaces for all. To further its mission to break down barriers to education, the Taco Bell Foundation is supporting the It Gets Better Project with a grant to expand workforce readiness resources for LGBTQIA+ youth around the globe…

SAFE SPACES

“We understand the importance of creating safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and are thrilled to provide a unique experience that spotlights and celebrates the wonderful artform of drag and its influence in culture with their chosen families,” said Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. “Taco Bell Drag Brunch was concepted by Live Más Pride, Taco Bell’s LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group, which has played a major role in driving awareness of and meaningfully supporting LGBTQIA+ communities both within Taco Bell and the communities we serve and operate in.”

STORIES AND EXPERIENCES

The Live Más Pride Employee Resource Group started at Taco Bell Corp. in 2020 and is made up of over 100 members across the brand with a mission of making an impact by creating opportunities and engagements that elevate the voices, stories and experiences of its community both internally and externally. The Taco Bell Drag Brunch experience, which helps foster positive environments for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, was a natural extension of Live Más Pride’s mission.

The Taco Bell Drag Brunch tour will kick off on Sunday, May 1 at the Taco Bell Flagship Cantina in Las Vegas and will then move on to four additional cities…

