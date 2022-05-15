Doubletalk on Free Speech

Our 44th President now claims to be a “free speech absolutist” but almost in the same breath, he goes on to advocate straight-up censorship and regulation of what he deems to be “dangerous” speech.

Obama Makes It Clear the Left Isn’t Going to Tolerate Free Speech

It’s probably verboten to ask this question but, who gets to decide what speech is “dangerous?”

Well, he does of course!

It’s true! He’s a “free speech absolutist” –for himself and those who agree with him. Not for anyone else.

Who’s still buying this Brave New World he’s trying to hoist upon us?

Is that a dangerous question?

~~~

Karen Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hosts Spouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog and her Op-Eds can be seen online at Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.

