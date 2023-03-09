Taibbi: Censorship from Every Corner of Government, Even the CIA

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

In his opening statement at today’s House hearing, Mr. Taibbi said, “Twitter, Facebook, Google, and other companies developed a formal system for taking in moderation requests from every corner of government, from the FBI, DHS, HHS, DOD, the GlobalEngagement Center at State, even the CIA.

For every government agency scanning Twitter, there were perhaps 20 quasi-private entities doing the same, including Stanford’s Election Integrity Project, Newsguard, the Global Disinformation Index, and others, many taxpayer-funded.”

Journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger testified before Congress today. It was shocking, but the media will not cover it. They’ve mostly ignored these hearings to date.

Rep. Massie pointed out that Dr. Scott Gottlieb worked hard to censor a doctor’s comments on natural immunity. At the same time, Rep. Thomas Massie’s tweets on natural immunity were censored, along with his constituents replying to his tweets. This took place immediately before the military vaccine mandate and the mandates for everyone.

Matt Taibbi talked about censorship because they think Americans can’t handle the truth. Michael Shellenberger also called it a disinformation campaign. We are now in a position of censoring factual statements because the Left is predicting people might not react properly. This is unAmerican and fascist.

Fascism

CISA outsourced to an outside group that was treated like a government agency. The group significantly censored the Right ten times to one over the Left.

Also, Mr. Taibbi noted that there is no line between corporations that do this work and the government.

Stanford colluded to silence Americans.

Democrats tried to force the journalists to reveal their sources.

More pressure:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments