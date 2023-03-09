Taibbi: Censorship from Every Corner of Government, Even the CIA

In his opening statement at today’s House hearing, Mr. Taibbi said, “Twitter, Facebook, Google, and other companies developed a formal system for taking in moderation requests from every corner of government, from the FBI, DHS, HHS, DOD, the GlobalEngagement Center at State, even the CIA.

For every government agency scanning Twitter, there were perhaps 20 quasi-private entities doing the same, including Stanford’s Election Integrity Project, Newsguard, the Global Disinformation Index, and others, many taxpayer-funded.”

Journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger testified before Congress today. It was shocking, but the media will not cover it. They’ve mostly ignored these hearings to date.

Rep. Massie pointed out that Dr. Scott Gottlieb worked hard to censor a doctor’s comments on natural immunity. At the same time, Rep. Thomas Massie’s tweets on natural immunity were censored, along with his constituents replying to his tweets. This took place immediately before the military vaccine mandate and the mandates for everyone.

Matt Taibbi talked about censorship because they think Americans can’t handle the truth. Michael Shellenberger also called it a disinformation campaign. We are now in a position of censoring factual statements because the Left is predicting people might not react properly. This is unAmerican and fascist.

🚨 Matt Taibbi & Michael Shellenberger Expose How TRUE Stories of Vaccine Injuries Were Censored “They believe that ordinary people can’t handle difficult truths and so they think that they need minders to separate out things that are controversial or difficult for them”… https://t.co/QEjdoWTuS6 pic.twitter.com/CEKeC5iEeR — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 9, 2023

Fascism

CISA outsourced to an outside group that was treated like a government agency. The group significantly censored the Right ten times to one over the Left.

Also, Mr. Taibbi noted that there is no line between corporations that do this work and the government.

Stanford colluded to silence Americans.

Matt Taibbi says CISA outsourced censorship to the Stanford Internet Observatory’s Election Integrity Partnership: “What we see in the Twitter files is that Twitter executives did not distinguish between DHS or CISA and this group EIP. For instance, we would see a communication… https://t.co/fEFjtrzSPK pic.twitter.com/7n4QLbFUbp — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 9, 2023

Democrats tried to force the journalists to reveal their sources.

BREAKING: Democrats pressure journalist Matt Taibbi to reveal his Twitter Files sources, he refuses. Watch: pic.twitter.com/gu5JNVcVWn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 9, 2023

More pressure:

BREAKING: Democrats Attempt to Force Taibbi to name his sources in open hearing. He REFUSES pic.twitter.com/pHLnT2UxYY — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 9, 2023

Related