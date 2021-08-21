Taliban murders local police chief in horrific video, seizes passports

















The Taliban has been seizing passports and identification from Afghan Americans so they can’t return to the states.

“I got to the gates and was about to show my passport, but the Taliban got it, and he said you are not allowed to go through and wouldn’t give it back,” one Afghan-American, who served for several years as an interpreter during the war and has his home in the U.S but requested anonymity for safety reasons, said. “I was lucky a U.S. marine was right there and forced him to give it back,” the New York Post reports.

Others were not so lucky.

THE MURDER

Very disturbing footage of the Taliban murdering an Afghan police chief after he surrendered to the militants is making the rounds through a Taliban network.

Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat.

The man is seen in the clip blindfolded and kneeling before several bullets ring out and his lifeless body hits the ground.

I couldn’t bear to post it. It’s horrifying, but you can see it on the link.

“This is their public amnesty,” Nawa wrote, referring to the Taliban’s declaration this week amid the insurgents’ attempts to present a moderate face after sweeping to power.

Thank the Democrat administration.

Turkish President Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they’d work with the Taliban. Lots of luck with that.

