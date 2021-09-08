Taliban must be racist, they are painting over St. George Floyd memorial

















Taliban are painting over murals decorating much of Kabul, one of which was a mural of George Floyd. That brought about a lot of shock and near-despair on social media.

George Floyd was a violent American criminal who died unfortunately after a police officer held his neck down with a knee. There was no evidence Mr. Floyd died of strangulation, but he had enough fentanyl and other drugs in him to kill a horse. Antifa, BLM, and Democrats raised him to sainthood to make a statement about the police they hate. They elevated Mr. Floyd as they beat people and burned down buildings. That takes us to Afghanistan.

The murals were created by an Afghan group called Artlords. They decorated Kabul with some the worst of USA images promoting social justice. They now have Taliban slogans painted on them.

Artlords has an American base in Virginia, United States.

The Taliban have started painting over murals left behind from the American occupation. Here they paint over one mural depicting St George Floyd and replace it with proclamations of victory. pic.twitter.com/4mDD5MifAT — Mencius Moldbugman (@moldbugman) September 7, 2021

"Afghan art collective, Artlords, spent eight years painting colourful and progressive murals on the city's concrete walls, with one (pictured) addressing the killing of George Floyd in the US which has not been covered up yet"https://t.co/aHfpHMMbhC — Helot (@Helot_) September 8, 2021

