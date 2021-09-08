Details of shocking Maricopa canvass the DoJ threatened

Here is more information on the CD Media news alert earlier today listing the results from Liz Harris’s Maricopa canvass of votes in 2020.
The findings:
Major Findings: 34.23% of people canvassed were reported as not having voted – but told canvassers they did vote. These were categorized as ‘lost votes’. In other words, registered voters declared they voted but their votes were not registered. The total was 173,000 for ‘lost votes’.
Ghost Votes: 96, 389 votes came from addresses where no vote possibly could have been cast.
A large percentage of In-Person Voters had ‘mail-in’ ballot also counted in the election.
The DoJ is going after the canvassing and the canvassers.
