Tampa mayor to hunt down & punish maskless Super Bowl fans

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is going to hunt down maskless Super Bowl fans and sic the police on them. Your face is no longer your own.

There were crowds of people without masks and Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl, came out without a mask.

Castor is far-left and who knows what the punishment will be.

This is a country that makes criminals out of people without masks but releases felons from prison prematurely and gives sanctuary to foreign criminals.

Watch:

BREAKING: At a press conference Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be “identified” by law enforcement and that police will “handle” the situation pic.twitter.com/S20Xv97jYJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2021

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fired-back at critics who complained the top Republican attended the Super Bowl in Tampa without wearing a face-mask. He asked in response, “how the hell was I going to be able to drink a beer?”

“Someone said, ‘Hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask,’” DeSantis said Monday, according to Politico’s Marc Caputo. “But how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win.”

