Absolutely worst Super Bowl ad

Rocker Bruce Springsteen called for a “Re-United States” in a soppy Jeep commercial broadcast during the Super Bowl.

Laughingly, he was chosen to read lines asking Americans to meet in “the middle” socially and politically. He’s a radical leftist who wants biological males in girl’s bathrooms and spends his spare moments trashing all things right-wing.

In the Jeep ad, Springsteen narrates, “There’s a chapel in Kansas, standing on the exact center of the lower 48. It never closes. All are more than welcome. To come meet here in the middle.

“It’s no secret, the middle has been a hard place to get to lately. Between red and blue. Between servant and citizen. Between our freedom, and our fear.”

A New Jersey native with a second residence in California, The Boss, in the commercial, drives a Jeep CJ-5 through rural America complete with weathered western boots, earrings, and a cowboy hat.

Give me a break.

The ad continues, showing Springsteen rolling his hands through soil while stating, “We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground.”

Then we see the rivers, crosses, rural highways and end up at the lovely little chapel in the center of the lower 48.

That’s when Sprinsteen says, “We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert, and we will cross the divide,” he says. “Our light has always found its way through the darkness, and there’s hope on the road up ahead.”

Oh, ugh.

He wouldn’t have a clue about meeting in the middle and is the last person to sell jeeps this way.

Watch the sickly sweet ad, and then watch what he normally sounds like in the next clip:

Here’s Bruce spewing hate and ad hominem attacks on Donald Trump. And this is the guy who is going to unite us?

“He’s such a flagrant, toxic narcissist.” That's Bruce Springsteen's view of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jHNrLZIXQr — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 18, 2016

Related





