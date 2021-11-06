Taxpayers Will Make Millionaires Out of People Breaking Our Laws After All!

















After saying we are not going to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to people who came in illegally, Biden now DEFENDS migrant compensation payments. Originally, he called it “garbage’ news”. That was three days ago.

He now says families separated at the border “deserve some kind of compensation” but has “no idea” if it will be as much as $450,000.

This was his original comment:

Doocy asks Biden about reports that his administration was in talks to give $450,000 to individuals separated at the border under Trump Biden: “That’s not going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/dZIJkkuHZe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

If you need more proof that Biden hasn’t a clue about what is going on, that’s it. He’s just a figurehead and the people behind the curtain obviously don’t keep his teleprompter up to snuff.

Biden was speaking at a press conference touting the passage of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill when he was asked about the payments

Biden forcefully said he would try to get payments to those families, criticizing former President Donald Trump’s border policy.

The purpose of making millionaires out of people who broke our laws is to embarrass Donald Trump and make permanent the idea that if illegals have a child with them, we can’t touch them.

“You deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance,” he said of separated families. “What that will be, I have no idea.”

He is clearly inviting more illegals into the country.

We found out last week that officials from the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments of $450,000 per child for people breaking our laws. These criminals will become millionaires with US tax dollars.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the separated families, has identified about 5,500 children separated from parents at the border

The total potential payout could cost $1 billion or more.

The ACLU outted Biden. In a statement, the ACLU rebuked Joe Biden for his comments to Doocy and made it clear that there had indeed been discussions as to settlement payments, although they didn’t specify the amounts.

“President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy. But if he follows through on what he said, the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families. We respectfully remind President Biden that he called these actions ‘criminal’ in a debate with then-President Trump, and campaigned on remedying and rectifying the lawlessness of the Trump administration. We call on President Biden to right the wrongs of this national tragedy.”

Here is Biden lying about what he said originally:

WATCH: Biden bizarrely yells at a reporter when confronted about offering cash payments to illegal immigrants for breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/k0CBCgvnmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2021

Listen to the arrogant spokesperson who plays dumb with a question from Fox reporter Peter Doocy:

When he’s not lying. he’s incoherent.

