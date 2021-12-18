TB Outbreak at Goldman Sachs

There is a tuberculosis outbreak at Goldman Sachs. Isn’t that just great. We are bringing back diseases we more or less conquered, but let’s get frantic over COV.

All manner of diseases are appearing in this country over the past decade. Perhaps illegal immigration from around the world is part of the problem.

Watch:


  1. If we are all equal and the same then why do some comrades not need any vaccinations (even fake ones) and others not so much?
    Wouldn’t vax or not-a-vax for replacements be a HUGE cash cow?
    Saw a great editorial the other day stating that the weight of the contradictions of the CPUSA will be their undoing.

    O/T-Visited fam and the husband of a niece had never heard about the Dallas BLM police shootings or the CPUSA adopting their policy as official CPUSA policy, and he was reasonably awake about contemporary events.
    Probably some memory hole action or too busy working and paying for the free milk and honey.

