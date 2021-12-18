TB Outbreak at Goldman Sachs

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
If we are all equal and the same then why do some comrades not need any vaccinations (even fake ones) and others not so much?
Wouldn’t vax or not-a-vax for replacements be a HUGE cash cow?
Saw a great editorial the other day stating that the weight of the contradictions of the CPUSA will be their undoing.
O/T-Visited fam and the husband of a niece had never heard about the Dallas BLM police shootings or the CPUSA adopting their policy as official CPUSA policy, and he was reasonably awake about contemporary events.
Probably some memory hole action or too busy working and paying for the free milk and honey.