Fauci Wants to Use Semantics to Trick People Into Getting Vaccinated

















Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday that the definition of fully vaccinated is “certainly on the table” as the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb due to the omicron variant.

“It is a bit of semantics in that fully vaccinated for the purpose of the regulations and requirements that people have is to be what are you considered as being fully vaccinated, Fauci said in an interview with CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box.’

“But there’s no doubt that optimum vaccination is with a booster. I mean, there is no doubt about that.”

“Mandates — that’s a radioactive word. Requirements people seem to respond better to that. They work,” Fauci argued. “We are never going to get out of this outbreak if we still have 50 million people who for reasons that are very difficult to understand refuse to get vaccinated.”

It’s not difficult to understand. They don’t trust you. We are also sick of hearing about the common good- nice buzzword from the collectivist dictionary.

Fauci’s a one-note Johnny.

Our nation’s chief medical bureaucrat wants to alter the semantics to trick us into following his fiats. Instead of ‘mandates’, he wants to use the word ‘requirements’. Just like a liberal. Use words to confuse the people because we are all so dumb in their eyes.

the corporate media is going to drop the word “mandates” now and start using “requirements” instead, like they call forced masking “universal mask policies”. Leftists think if you control language, you control people. Notice it. https://t.co/TKLwd4Nx68 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 17, 2021

Related















