Teachers Distorting MLK Day for Palestinian Radicalism

This is not acceptable. Palestine Teach-in is squeezing out Martin Luther King Jr. in New York City schools, Philadelphia, and other schools on Monday. In New York City, a radical teachers’ group calling itself “NYC Educators for Palestine” is hosting a “Palestine teach-in” on MLK Day for children as young as 6 through 18 years.

Far-Left Democrats keep robbing black Americans of their past and claiming other minorities have suffered the same, and always at the hands of white people. Somehow, they’ve made it an inheritance for them and us. Now, Palestinians get to share in the black experience?

Dr. King’s legacy is about nonviolence, service, and freedom. The Palestinian movement is the opposite.

The Teach-in will poison students’ minds on the idea that Israel is occupying “historic Palestine.” Students will be taught “Palestinian history and culture,” along with lessons on the “origins of Zionism.”

That isn’t what MLK was about. They are teaching hate, and they are teaching children as young as six.

This would never have been Martin Luther King’s dream.