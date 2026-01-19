Don Lemon Livestreams an Anti-ICE Mob Storming a Church Service

Don Lemon live-streamed an anti-ICE mob storming a church and terrorizing the worshippers. He told the pastor that it’s a First Amendment right to disrupt this church service.

“Lecturing the pastor, he claimed, “This is what the First Amendment is about, the freedom to protest,” Lemon added, “I’m sure people here don’t like it, but protests are not comfortable.”

How absurd.

Collin Rugg posted the clip below with the dialogue:

Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It’s shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…”

Lemon: “Listen, there’s a constitution, the First Amendment to freedom of speech and freedom to assemble and protest.”

Pastor: “We’re here to worship Jesus because the hope of the world is Jesus Christ…”

Lemon: “But did you try to talk to them?”

Pastor: “No one is willing to talk. I have to take care of my church and my family, so I ask that you also leave this building.”

NEW: Don Lemon tries lecturing a pastor on the First Amendment after a mob of far leftists stormed a church in Minneapolis. Pastor: “This is unacceptable. It’s shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship…” Lemon: “Listen, there’s a constitution, the First… pic.twitter.com/joHdCvaXe6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026

There is no safe place from these lunatics. Don Lemon, who runs a podcast from his living room, once claimed a missing Malaysia Airlines flight might have been swallowed up into a black hole. Now, he thinks he’s a good guy storming a church with screaming, raging crazies.

Don Lemon claimed that illegal aliens, including criminal illegal aliens, are entitled to the legacy of the black Civil Rights movement. He wants them to have rights they are not entitled to.

Harmeet Dhillon wasn’t pleased. She said that they violated the FACE Act. This Act prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services or to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.