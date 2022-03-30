Radical Teacher’s Unions Kept the Kids Out of Schools During COV

The teachers’ unions kept the children in masks and out of school. They were able to do it thanks to the CDC.

Unions support the leftists and Democrats in turn let them call the shots.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) had a “cozy relationship with the Biden administration,” according to emails in an interim Republican report, reported Fox News Digital.

In fact, the AFT and the National Education Association, the two largest teachers’ unions in the U.S., received a copy of the school reopening guidance before the CDC released it to the public.

On Feb. 11, 2021, one day before the CDC publicly posted the guidance, AFT’s senior director of health issues, Kelly Trautner, emailed CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky asking her to insert the line: “In the event of high-community transmission results from a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, a new update of these guidelines may be necessary,” Fox Digital reported.

The report stated that unions had “unprecedented access to the policymaking process for guidance on re-opening schools.”

“Documents and testimony show, however, that Director Walensky downplayed the degree to which CDC departed from past practice to allow AFT to affect the policymaking process. In fact, CDC allowed AFT to insert language into the Operational Guidance that made it more likely schools across the country would remain closed after February 2021,” the report states.

Watchdog Americans for Public Trust show that Walensky communicated with Dr. Henry Walke, director of the CDC’s Center for Preparedness and Response, who then revised the guidance in accordance with AFT’s request.

The report quotes Dr. Walke in a Feb. 18, 2022, interview, saying the level with which the CDC coordinated with the teachers’ unions was “uncommon,” and that the CDC does not typically share draft guidance outside the agency.

Watch:

🚨🚨 The truth is out: New report confirms Biden’s CDC let a radical teachers union edit the guidance to keep millions of kids shut out of school. And that Director Walensky personally oversaw it. Time for accountability. pic.twitter.com/7KL0ILEG3z — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 30, 2022

Related