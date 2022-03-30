FEC Fined DNC and Hillary’s Campaign for Fake Dossier Used to Smear Trump

The Federal Election Commission has fined the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for lying about the funding of the infamous, and discredited Russian “dossier.” The document was used to smear Donald Trump weeks before he won the 2016 presidential election.

The election agency said that Clinton and the DNC violated strict rules on describing expenditures of payments funneled to the opposition research firm Fusion GPS through their law firm, The Washington Examiner reports.

A combined $1,024,407.97 was paid by the treasurers of the DNC and Clinton campaign to law firm Perkins Coie for Fusion GPS’s information, and the party and campaign hid the reason.

They put it down as legal aid and services. The complaint was filed over three years ago. No one let it leak. Not one person had the decency to tell Americans.

The FBI knew the dossier was Hillary Clinton’s oppositional research. They must have been thrilled and surprised that this garbage was able to debilitate the President’s agenda.

HILLARY TWEETS ANOTHER RUSSIA-TRUMP CONSPIRACY

As we are told about the fine, we also find Hillary tweeted out yet another Trump-Russia conspiracy. She might be crazy enough to believe it.

She claims in the tweet that Trump asked Putin for help besting his political opponents. He made a sarcastic comment in response to a HuffPo article. The author of it decided to use it to say DJT was asking Putin for help.

Her tweet links to the ridiculous article claiming Trump asked for help finding damaging information from Putin about Hunter’s laptop. Trump’s response was that he thought Putin would know the answer.

Not only is Hillary crazy, but so is the author of the article.

As Putin bombs civilians in Ukraine and the world condemns him as a war criminal, Trump is… once again asking him for help besting his political opponents. What is wrong with him?https://t.co/LcflscsBWr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 30, 2022

