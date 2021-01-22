Ted Nugent has a message for Biden’s de-programming leftists

Joe Biden pretends he wants unity as his party destroys our energy sector, prepares bills to nationalize the vote in their favor, tax us to death while increasing welfare, kills jobs with the minimum wage, end the Keystone pipeline, and open the borders so foreigners can replace our workforce. He and his Democrats have never wanted unity.

They do want us to agree with them, and then they might forgive us — maybe.

Ted Nugent has a message and it’s exactly right:

Kid Rock has a message too. He wrote on Twitter: “Headed up to de-programming to woop some ass.” Then he added: Just to be clear and follow up….THESE FAR LEFT SOCIALIST LIBERALS AND MEDIA CAN DE-PROGRAM DEEZ NUTZ!! -Everyone else, have a great weekend!

-Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/Bh0pBpVFpW — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 21, 2021

