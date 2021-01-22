Dr Fauci contradicts liars! There is a blueprint for COV response

Anthony Fauci said the Biden administration is not starting from square one on its COVID-19 vaccine distribution, contradicting reports that Trump officials did not leave them with a plan.

You mean CNN is wrong again? How can that be?

“We’re certainly not starting from scratch, because there is activity going on in the distribution,” Fauci told reporters during an appearance in the White House briefing room.

He better say that since he was in charge.

“We’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the previous administration. You can’t say it was absolutely not usable at all,” he said.

“It’s taking what’s going on, but amplifying it in a big way,” Fauci added.

CORONAVIRUS TEAM LIES

Biden’s coronavirus team is lying about the blueprint that was left by Donald Trump.

“What we’re inheriting is so much worse than we could have imagined,” Jeff Zients, the new coronavirus response coordinator, said on a call with reporters.

Anonymous Biden administration sources told CNN they were going to have to build an entire distribution system from scratch.

It’s an absolute lie. Only 22 states so far have even used 50% of their vaccine allotments. The problem is with some of the incompetent governors and mayors. As for the 100 million doses in 100 days, that is almost what Trump was doing. He was on target to put out 900,000 doses plus in 100 days.

This entire pandemic was weaponized. Suddenly, Fauci is saying we’re returning to normal, Cuomo is opening businesses up, and so is DC mayor Bowser.

Dr. Fauci just said we are beginning to return to normal. What happened this week? The DC mayor just allowed indoor dining to start again. What happened this week? Many retail stores are now reopening in DC. What happened this week? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) January 22, 2021

