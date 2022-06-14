Teens in Woke States Are Becoming Transgenders

A study published on Friday estimates that nearly 1.64 million people over the age of 13 in the United States identify themselves as transgender. This is based on an analysis of newly expanded federal health surveys.

The study estimates that about 0.5% of all U.S. adults, some 1.3 million people, and about 1.4%, or 300,000, of youth between 13- and 17-years-old identify as transgender, having a different gender identity than the sex they were assigned at birth, reports Reuters.

The executive summary from the study says that there are more “transgender women” than “transgender men.” There are over 300,000 people who are “gender nonconforming”, Townhall reports.

The Yale Daily News conducted a survey of the Class of 2022 by the Numbers, polling 864 of the 1,578 new students. Only 76% identified as heterosexual while 23% identified as having various genders.

Nationally, only around 7% of adults are LGBT+, according to a Gallup survey.

Young Americans identifying as ‘transgender’ has doubled in 5 years – but there’s a big difference between Woke states and Republican states. This suggests that 24/7 woke brainwashing is highly effective.

There is such a thing as grooming. Listen to an expert on the subject – Abigail Shier. Watch:

