Term Limits! Where Was Feeble Mitch McConnell Yesterday?

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), 82, was a no-show on Monday for the certification. Last month, he could barely walk, and after his fall, his second fall, he was in a wheelchair. He often looks spacey and should be term-limited out. However, there certainly is precedent for having sponge-for-brains leaders at the highest levels.

We don’t know why he didn’t show up, but he’s really too old to be in power. Now, we have 90-year-old Chuck Grassley, who isn’t too old; Chuck does great. So we suggest mental acuity tests. Perhaps tests for insanity should also be added.

TRAGIC New leaked video shows the disturbing realization that 82-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell can barely walk after his fall yesterday. Is it time for him to retire? pic.twitter.com/SwG6P14cbe — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) December 11, 2024

Octogenarian Pelosi wheeled herself into the election certification.

WATCH: 84-year-old Nancy Pelosi enters the House Chamber with the help of a walker. This lust for power is terrifying and sick. pic.twitter.com/E8yTuXWWrf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 6, 2025

This was after his second fall. He needs to be on a porch in a rocking chair.

Another poster child for term limits. Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/Onlm9nAv0y — MisterMcCoffee (@eschbornhockey) January 6, 2025

