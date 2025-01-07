Term Limits! Where Was Feeble Mitch McConnell Yesterday?

M Dowling
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), 82, was a no-show on Monday for the certification. Last month, he could barely walk, and after his fall, his second fall, he was in a wheelchair. He often looks spacey and should be term-limited out. However, there certainly is precedent for having sponge-for-brains leaders at the highest levels.

We don’t know why he didn’t show up, but he’s really too old to be in power. Now, we have 90-year-old Chuck Grassley, who isn’t too old; Chuck does great. So we suggest mental acuity tests. Perhaps tests for insanity should also be added.

Octogenarian Pelosi wheeled herself into the election certification.

This was after his second fall. He needs to be on a porch in a rocking chair.


