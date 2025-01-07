Clown World Britain Where Gang Rape News Must Be Silenced

The BBC is a pathetic joke, but much of our media isn’t great either. Keir Starmer is also a pathetic joke. We just didn’t realize the Brits also have a clown world serving as an alternative universe for the wicked and the perpetually misguided.

“It’s an absolute HORROR at the highest levels of the government, at the INCENDIARY language we have seen from Elon Musk,” says this BBC panelist. “And there’s going to be, as I understand it, a hard-headed assessment. Is this just the view of Elon Musk, or is it the view of the wider administration and the incoming president, Donald Trump?

“If it’s the latter, then there may well be some very, very serious questions about the nature of our ongoing security partnership with the United States.”

[That partnership helped concoct Russiagate and imprisoned George Papadopoulos.]

“John Healey, the Defense Secretary today, was saying that the UK-US security relationship is the closest we’ve got in the world, where members of the Five Eyes group with the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.”

“Can you have that level of sharing everything if this sort of stuff is endorsed by the next President of the United States? The question, the answer to that question, Does Trump agree with this? Don’t know that one yet.”

What they should be shocked about is that the abuse of the little British girls continues. They are trying to divide Donald Trump and Elon Musk, but they can’t.

Do you agree with Kurt Schlichter? “Good. Not one cent of American treasure and not one drop of American blood to protect a tyrannical dictatorship,” Schlichter said, “that is complicit in the torture of thousands of little girls.”

When Keir Starmer was in charge of CPS from 2008 to 2013, when the rape gangs were at their height, he didn’t prosecute them.

The irrational BBC reporter is trying to divide the right and left against imaginary Nazis (far-right) who dare to say we should protect young British girls from rape gangs.

This isn’t only insane; it’s wicked.

Update: I should add we love our UK cousins, but come on, guys, fight this insanity.

