Terrible news for Dems! Job growth soars to 273,000

U.S. hiring topped expectations in February, as the labor market added 273,000 jobs, before the wide-spreading coronavirus began to affect the economy, Fox Business reported.

Unemployment ticked down slightly to 3.5 percent, returning to a half-century low, the Labor Department said Friday. Average hourly earnings rose by 9 cents over the past year to $28.52

The payroll number surged past the estimate of 175,000 from economists.

It marks the 113th month of straight gains.

The report contained more good news for the labor market: Employment gains for the previous two months were both revised higher by a combined total of 85,000. December moved up from 147,000 to 184,000, while January went up from 225,000 to 273,000. That means the average job creation over the past three months is a robust 243,000, according to Fox Business.

Gains took place across the board.

