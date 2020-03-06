President is open to shielding DACA from deportation

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump is open to shielding DACA recipients from deportation if the SCOTUS rules he can abandon the program.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) are the illegal aliens taken here as children by the adults in charge.

There are millions of them and they will effectively change our politics.

