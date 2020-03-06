President is open to shielding DACA from deportation

President Trump is open to shielding DACA recipients from deportation if the SCOTUS rules he can abandon the program.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) are the illegal aliens taken here as children by the adults in charge.

There are millions of them and they will effectively change our politics.

Pres. Trump told GOP senators today he’s open to shielding DACA recipients from deportation, a source familiar told @CBSNews‘ @finnygo. But Trump said he wants to address the “underlying problem” only *after* the Supreme Court rules on whether he can end the program, per source. — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) March 5, 2020