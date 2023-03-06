Terrifying Video of Likely Attack on 4 Americans in Mexico

According to the FBI, four Americans who drove across the U.S.-Mexico border into Matamoros from Texas were fired upon, three might be deceased, and one woman was forced into the back of a truck and kidnapped. The three who appeared deceased were thrown into the back of the same white pickup truck. It seems that the criminals have not asked for a ransom.

Cartels take dead bodies away from the scene to hide the evidence.

I tweeted this video on 03 March from Tamaulipas, Matamoros and it appears the victims seen here are the four Americans likely kidnapped as claimed by the FBI. Three appear to have been killed and one kidnapped. pic.twitter.com/YoLOYWMBJj — All Source News (@All_Source_News) March 6, 2023

This terrifying scene took place in broad daylight.

Targeted by mistake

Authorities believe the group of Americans assaulted and kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday were targeted by mistake and were not the intended victims in the attack, a US official with knowledge of the investigation tells CNN.

At this preliminary point in the investigation, it is not believed that the American citizens were in Mexico for criminal purposes, the source indicated.

Photos obtained by CNN show the car believed to have been driven by the Americans crashed with another vehicle before they were taken at gunpoint from the scene.

FBI statement

Special Agent Oliver Rich, in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio Division, is seeking assistance. They were last seen in the Mexico border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

They have been missing since March 3rd.

That day, “four Americans crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI hasn’t identified the Americans or explained why they crossed into this area.

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for the assault and kidnapping and is offering a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

Officials said the FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating.

Strike the cartels

Marjorie Taylor Greene believes there should be a strike on the cartels.

Our military should be stationed at our southern border. We should strategically strike and take out the Mexican Cartels, not the Mexican government or their people, but the Mexican Cartels which control them all. They are international terrorists and criminals murdering… https://t.co/4ETBxyfXQs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 6, 2023

Do not travel advisory

The Gulf Cartel is in charge and has been in a violent war within the cartel. Matamoros, Tamaulipas is a Level 4 danger zone.

Mexican cartels hate Americans. Level 4 is a red alert, meaning DO NOT TRAVEL.

Do Not Travel To:

Colima state due to crime and kidnapping .

and . Guerrero state due to crime .

. Michoacan state due to crime and kidnapping .

and . Sinaloa state due to crime and kidnapping

and Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

and Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping.

No one should go to Mexico. Very few areas are considered safe, and cartels surround them. Don’t go!

By the way, this type of person is pouring through our borders and killing Americans with fentanyl and other crimes.

NEW: Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped by armed gunmen in Matamoros, MX after they drove across the border from TX. They were fired upon, held at gunpoint, and taken away in vehicles. The area is under control of the Gulf cartel. FBI investigating. https://t.co/pv94Jj162D — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 6, 2023

