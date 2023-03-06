While Wearing Cat Ears, School Board Member Argues Christians Are “Unsafe”

An Arizona school board member wearing cat ears on her head, who identifies as a ‘neurodivergent queer black latina with pronouns “she, her(s), and Ella,” had concerns about hiring teachers from a Christian university. She is worried about their morals and values.

Tamillia Valenzuela thinks Christians are “unsafe.”

The Washington Elementary School District voted to dissolve a multi-year contract with Arizona Christian university, which allowed for hiring student teachers from their program.

Tamillia Valenzuela attacked the university over its Christian beliefs.

“While I full-heartedly believe in the religious freedom and people being able to practice whatever faith that they have, I had some concerns regarding looking at this particular institution,” she said.

“And I think it’s a really good time for us to take a moment and really pause about where our values lie,” Tamillia said.

Clearly, their values are beyond description. Arizona is going down.

NEW—Arizona school board member Tamillia Valenzuela, while wearing cat ears, says her district should reject hiring teachers with Christian values. Valenzuela describes herself as “a bilingual, disabled, neurodivergent Queer Black Latina” pic.twitter.com/xo307B2snI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 3, 2023

Tamillia thinks she’s a cat.

@tamival25 (Tamillia Valenzuela) should look in the mirror & judge herself as she judges Christian workers. I suppose her profile shows values. 🤔—https://t.co/2r1lKDvCVn pic.twitter.com/OkaHrmUXCs — PJ Price (@mikepamelap) March 3, 2023

Tamillia won election in January in a three-way race with 465 votes, and is an LGBTQ activist who claims she’s bilingual and handicapped.

She should be ousted for bigotry, and one senator agrees.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Senator @anthonykernAZ calls on Tamillia Valenzuela to Immediately Resign from School Governing Board After Discriminatory Remarks Full press release ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ql30JBrLWZ — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) March 3, 2023

Related