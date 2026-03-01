Terrorism in Annandale, Virginia?

First, we had the suspected terrorist attacker from Senegal in Austin, and now we have a man stabbing people after a crash in Annandale, Virginia.

According to initial information from the scene, four victims were stabbed after the crash. The suspect was shot by police during the incident. CPR was being performed on one victim, while two others were classified as “red tag,” indicating critical injuries. A fourth victim was listed as “yellow tag,” suggesting serious but less immediately life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not yet released details about the circumstances leading up to the crash or the confrontation with police. The suspect’s condition has not been confirmed.

People fear the Virginia attack is related to terrorism. However, this occurred after a crash, and it could be related to it alone. Obviously, we need to know the motive.

BREAKING: Police shoot man who reportedly stabbed multiple people following crash on I-495 in Annandale, Virginia pic.twitter.com/U8u8bQCQ2E — News Now (@NewsNowUS) March 1, 2026