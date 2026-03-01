Another Ayatollah-to-Be Passes & Iran’s New Leaders Want to Talk

Breaking News: “Broadcast on Iranian state television has been hacked, replaced with messaging from Netanyahu and Trump,” The Spectator Index reports. We don’t know what they might have said.

There is a lot going on today, with a potential Ayatollah dying and Iranian leaders allegedly wanting to talk with President Trump.

We have a temporary supreme leader, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, who may or may not be made permanent. Iran better tuck him away in a safe place if there is such a place. President Trump says 47 years of this radical regime is long enough.

Khamenei’s son Mojtaba has long been in line for the position. However, Open Source Intel said he has recently passed away, although Iranian officials have not confirmed his sudden death. One must wonder how long the temporary replacement would last. If it’s anything like Hamas leadership, as soon as one takes the helm, we hear of his passing.

Iranian media: Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has long been discussed as one of the potential successors, has been eliminated. pic.twitter.com/6Fy8mkHe47 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 1, 2026

Donald Trump told The Atlantic today that the remnants of the regime’s senior leadership want to reopen negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran’s new leadership wants to open talks with Washington, one day after US-Israeli strikes that Iranian state media and Israeli officials said killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a phone call interview, Trump told The Atlantic that he agreed to speak with Iranian representatives but declined to specify whether a conversation would take place on Sunday or Monday.

He added that some Iranian officials involved in recent contacts were “no longer alive,” following what he described as a major strike.

It’s odd that they want talks while they are sending bombs out hither and yon.