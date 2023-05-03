Terrorist Attack on the Kremlin to Assassinate President Putin

Reporter Simon Ateba reports: BREAKING: Russian government says Ukrainian drones have just hit the Kremlin. Two unmanned aircraft launched by Ukraine crashed into the Kremlin after being downed by electronic-warfare systems, per Kremlin press service statement. Every day brings us close to World War 3.…

Ukraine said they didn’t do it. President Zelensky is in Finland and after the attack, he said he’d stay in Finland a little longer.

Describing the incident as a “planned terrorist attack” and “assassination attempt on the president of Russia,” the Kremlin is now threatening to take “retaliatory measures.”

Even though Ukraine has denied involvement, pro-Kremlin voices are already calling for revenge. In a social media post, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia’s lower house of Parliament, said: “We will demand the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime.”

An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Moscow’s claim that Ukraine had targeted the Kremlin with drones. “Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with the drone attacks on the Kremlin,” the adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in a statement to The New York Times.

Another video of a reported Ukrainian drone hitting the Kremlin last night pic.twitter.com/nutepPdooD — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) May 3, 2023

The Timing

The timing of the reported drone strike, which took place just days before Russia’s Victory Day parade on Red Square, has raised concerns about the potential for further drone attacks. To guard against such a reoccurrence, Putin has ordered patrols on the streets of Moscow in search of any bombs or drones ahead of the event.

The reported drone strike follows upon Russia launching missile attacks on Kyiv in late April. Ukrainian defenses activated air defense systems and issued air raid alerts. Explosions were heard in the region, prompting the Kyiv regional administration to issue a message on Telegram stating, “Air defenses are at work!”

Meanwhile, Great Britain has confirmed delivery of uranium depleted rounds to Ukraine. Deputy Minister of Defense James Gippy told MP Kenny MacAskill: “We sent thousands of Challenger 2 rounds to Ukraine, including armor-piercing rounds with depleted uranium. For reasons of operational security, we will not comment on the utilization rates of the supplied kits.”

That’s a Russian red line.

Revenge

Two people can be seen climbing the dome at the Kremlin as the reported Ukrainian drone hits pic.twitter.com/XdoCO6HdqB — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) May 3, 2023

JUST IN: New footage of the reported Ukrainian drone attack against the Kremlin last night pic.twitter.com/8qG0mhUDMw — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) May 3, 2023

What We Said Last Month

The New York Times stated that “If confirmed, it would be the most audacious attempted strike on Russian soil since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.” The report also provides a reminder of recent US intelligence revelations which previewed just such a scenario as drones targeting the Kremlin:

Local and regional authorities in Russia have reported a series of drone strikes in recent months. Some have landed close to Ukraine’s border with Russia, but at least one has hit south of Moscow. Ukraine has not acknowledged responsibility for most of the incidents. Moscow is around 280 miles northeast of the Ukrainian border at its closest point.

Last month, The Washington Post reported that the United States had secretly monitored discussions among Ukrainian officials about possible attacks against Moscow timed to coincide with the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The White House feared that such a move would provoke an aggressive response from Moscow and two days before the anniversary, the C.I.A. said that Ukraine’s intelligence directorate “had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes” on Moscow. The information was part of a trove of classified U.S. intelligence documents obtained by The Post and other news organizations.

The Times is doing live updates.

Russians claim drones come into Moscow all the time and this drone attack is typical of the AFU.

