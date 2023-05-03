This Is Why Troops Won’t Carry Weapons to the Border

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
They are breaking the law
I saw this at V dare,
( Democrats or Biden )they are conspiring to violate Title 8 Section 1324 of the U.S. federal code, Bringing In and Harboring Certain Aliens [Legal Information Institute, Law.Cornell.edu].
This is what the law says:
(i) knowing that a person is an alien, brings to or attempts to bring to the United States in any manner whatsoever such person at a place other than a designated port of entry or place other than as designated by the Commissioner, regardless of whether such alien has received prior official authorization to come to, enter, or reside in the United States and regardless of any future official action which may be taken with respect to such alien.
Who is this idiot? This isn’t just some migrants crossing a border. It’s essentially a foreign invasion from the south. In that respect the posse comitatus act wouldn’t apply since it’s not specifically related to civilian law enforcement action, rather preventing such invasion. A court would have to expand the law saying this is solely an immigration issue. The counter-argument would be the considerable criminal activity by those “immigrants”, and whether those can be considered as immigrants, or hostile invaders with multiple incursions.
Mayorkas says,
“Well – The house is a rockin’ don’t bother knockin’
Yeah – The house is a rockin’ don’t bother knockin’
Yeah – The house is a rockin’ don’t bother come on in
Kick off your shoes start losin’ the blues
This old house ain’t got nothin’ to lose
Seen it all for years start spreadin’ the news
We got room on the floor come on migrants shake sumpin’ loose”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBZ4Y9LZrhY