Tesla Takedown Going Global on March 29th

The Tesla Takedown will go global on March 29th until April 29th. It’s completely out of control. Arresting three people won’t do it. They need to arrest far more. They need police at every Tesla dealership and Tesla charging station.

March 29 is Rep. Crockett’s birthday, and she was hoping for this. She needs to be thrown out of Congress.

How did people get so crazy?

All Elon Musk wants to do is help cut waste and fraud in a government that is going off the cliff. They are trying to make him into Hitler. The same people who march for Palestine and every other far-left issue are now trying to destroy Tesla.

Reportedly, Indivisible, a hard-left NGO, is organizing the protests. They are funded by Soros groups. It’s not only Indivisible. Five ActBlue-funded groups are responsible for Tesla these Protests: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America.

Soros-funded Move On is also involved.

Don’t these lunatics have something better to do?


