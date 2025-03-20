Judge Orders Trump to Put Biological Men in Women’s Prisons

Judge Royce Lamberth ordered the Trump administration to put two biological men pretending to be women back into women’s prisons.

The AP said putting the ‘trans’ into men’s prisons “truncated transgender protections.”

Some of these trans are assaulting the women in these prisons.

The AP:

Lamberth ordered the federal Bureau of Prisons to “immediately transfer” the two women – identified in court papers by the pseudonyms Rachel and Ellen Doe – back to women’s facilities and said the agency must continue to provide them with hormone therapy treatment for gender dysphoria.

The women said in court papers that they were living in constant fear of sexual assault and other violence after being moved to male prisons. Male inmates repeatedly propositioned them for sex, and male officers subjected them to strip searches without female officers present, they said.

There are two genders. There is no trans anything. There is another option to protect them, such as putting them in a confined area of the male prison.

If they want to stay out of men’s prisons, they should stop committing crimes.

