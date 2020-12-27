Texas campuses will have to allow free speech, not satire

The University of Texas in Austin has agreed to end its Campus Climate Response Team to end a lawsuit. The university clearly violated campus free speech.

The UT website states the team was enacted to help students report hateful comments, prejudiced behavior, or other incidents of alleged bias. Examples include derogatory graffiti, verbal harassment, hostile classroom environments, or hateful written comments in regard to topics such as citizenship, race, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

It sounds like pre-war Germany.

The nonprofit group Speech First reportedly filed a lawsuit in 2018, claiming the university “created an elaborate investigatory and disciplinary apparatus to suppress, punish, and deter speech that other students deem ‘offensive,’ ‘biased,’ ‘uncivil,’ or ‘rude,’” KVUE News reports.

The lawsuit eventually led to this settlement. Unfortunately, UT might develop an alternative system.

Political correctness is being ended at the University of Texas at Austin. UT agreed to disband its absurd PC police and end policies that suppress speech on campus. This is consistent with the campus free speech law I signed last session. https://t.co/qXKot20r49 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 26, 2020

REPORT OF BILL TO ALLOW FREE SPEECH