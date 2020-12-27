1st lawsuit of its kind against the racist theory destroying our colleges

Critical Race Theory is the work of Barack Obama’s mentor and racialist professor Dr. Derrick Bell. It is described by Thomas Sowell as “racism under new management” by a “revenge society.” Along with Intersectionality, it has destroyed higher education and is now infiltrating K-12 education, causing serious harm to the children.

Recently, we saw lawsuits and procedural changes by Education Secretary Betsy de Vos in response to the kangaroo courts putting young men, mostly white on trial in colleges over alleged sexual harassment. They were shamed and expelled with no evidence against them. Due process was completely ignored. Dems don’t believe in due process as we saw in the Justice Kavanaugh case.

We now have racism being shoved down our throats, and a lawsuit might be the beginning of the end for a theory that has plagued our educational institutions.

A Nevada mother has followed through on her threat to file a civil rights lawsuit against her son’s charter school for refusing to let him opt out of a mandatory class that promotes hostility toward whites as a race.

The lawsuit was filed this week against educational agencies, teachers, the principal, and the CEO responsible for hosting workshops requiring children to make public professions about their racial, sexual, gender, and religious identities. Some of these children were singled out for interrogation.

THE LAWSUIT

Educators directed the plaintiff “to reveal his identities in a controlled, yet non-private setting, to scrutiny and official labeling.”

They are “coercing him to accept and affirm politicized and discriminatory principles and statements that he cannot in conscience affirm,” the lawsuit states.

The educators “repeatedly threatened William Clark with material harm including a failing grade and non-graduation if he failed to comply with their requirements.”

Plaintiffs claim that the educators’ “coercive and intrusive behavior compelled William Clark’s protected speech and invaded his privacy, violating his constitutional rights under the First Amendment and his due process rights under the Fourteenth Amendment.”

The new curriculum, based on Critical Race Theory and Intersectionality, was done stealthily: “The generic name and syllabi provided to parents remained the same,” and “parents were not made aware of the ideological turn in the curriculum.” The new educational sessions were not “descriptive or informational” but were “normative and prescriptive.”

PARENTS WEREN’T EVEN TOLD THE NATURE OF THE TRAINING

Parents weren’t even told the nature of the instruction and that it was “coercive, ideological indoctrination until they began seeing the detrimental effects it worked up in their children.”

“The teacher’s material stated who qualified as oppressors, and who in virtue of their gender and race harbored ‘inherent belief in the inferiority’ of others,” which “assigned moral attributes to pupils based on their race, gender, sexual orientation, and religion.”

Plaintiff “was obliged to profess himself complicit in ‘internalized privilege [which] includes acceptance of a belief in the inherent inferiority of the [corresponding] oppressed group’ [and] supporting ‘the inherent superiority or normalcy of one’s own privileged group.'”

The education agency “Democracy Prep” encouraged radical activism against existing school policies.

Democracy Prep strongly denies it.

The plaintiff, student William Clark, has suffered “severe mental and emotional stress” resulting from the hostile environment and is “living in fear” of retaliation.

This proved justified, as he has now been suspended and accused of being a racist.

