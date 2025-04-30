Texas Clown World: Political Memes Can Get You Thrown in Jail

The Texas House passed a bill to criminalize political memes. This is Texas! It is undoubtedly in violation of the First Amendment. Courts have routinely struck down laws that regulate political discourse based on content, citing the First Amendment’s strong protections for satire and parody.

House Bill 366 would make it a crime to distribute altered media, including political memes, without a disclaimer approved by the government. Violators could face up to a year in jail.

Reportedly, 106 members of the Texas House want to censor your political memes. Memes unpopular with politicians will now be subject to scrutiny by the Speech Police at the Texas Ethics Commission.

They are also spending money like water, and a Democrat is leading the Republican House again.

They did something good. They said CAIR [a HAMAS front group] is not welcome in the Texas Capital.


