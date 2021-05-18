Texas ‘Neanderthals,’ who defied Biden’s ‘guidance,’ had ZERO deaths



















Joe Biden, who, to be fair, doesn’t really know what he’s saying, called Texas ‘Neanderthals’ for opening. Texas just celebrated zero COVID-19 daily deaths two months after reopening and lifting the mask mandate. Biden called that “Neanderthal thinking.”

His guide is unreliable Dr. Fauci.

The U.S. recorded fewer than 17,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday for the first time since the pandemic took hold in America in March 2020.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid deaths increased slightly to 602, after falling below 600 on Saturday.

It’s because of the vaccines that then-President Donald Trump pushed pharmaceuticals to develop. He promised Big Pharma he’d buy the vaccines at their price, eliminated unnecessary regulations, and kept the pressure on the companies and then the FDA to get emergency approval.

President Biden, who called Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order lifting all restrictions ‘Neanderthal thinking.’

Despite those concerns, new infections and deaths have fallen steadily in Texas since the state reopened on March 2.

Abbott tweeted Sunday’s good news, adding, “Thanks Texans!”

Texas and Florida reopened early against health ‘experts’ advice, with little consequence, while liberal states like California and New York maintained mask mandates but saw persistently high Covid case rates.

But as vaccinations ramp up, the playing field is leveling out and coronavirus cases and fatalities are ebbing nationwide.

“Today, for the first time since the pandemic began, pandemic cases are down in all 50 states,” said President Joe Biden in a Monday press conference.

He added that 60 percent of American adults will have had at least one dose of Covid vaccine by tomorrow, and that “deaths are down from Covid by 81 percent and they are at their lowest level since April of 2020.”

That’s no thanks to him. All he had to do was place orders. If it was up to him, there would have been no travel bans and he’d still have pharmaceutical companies wading through his regulations.

