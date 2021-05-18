The IDF posts proof the people in the AP-Hamas building were warned

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Israel Defense Forces posted proof of the ‘roof knocking,’ that warned civilians before destroying the AP-Hamas-Al Jazeera building:

As the IDF ‘roof knocks,’ dust flies around, followed by people fleeing the building. The IDF bombs and the building collapses.

The IDF killed one of the top commanders.

Israelis were the victims:

Israel is very transparent, and they are warning their targets. Nonetheless, the leftists like AOC and the rest of the Squad, as well as CNN, the AP, and others continue to lie and spread misinformation to make Israel look like the villains.

Six rockets were fired from Lebanon and they fell inside Lebanon. These defective rockets often kill the people inside the country that fired them.


