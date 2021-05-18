The IDF posts proof the people in the AP-Hamas building were warned



















Israel Defense Forces posted proof of the ‘roof knocking,’ that warned civilians before destroying the AP-Hamas-Al Jazeera building:

IDF fighter jets struck the main operations center of the Hamas internal security forces in northern Gaza. The operations center was a central part of Hamas’ terror infrastructure. We provided advance warning to those inside & allowed sufficient time to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/uJ9LQsRAHo — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2021

As the IDF ‘roof knocks,’ dust flies around, followed by people fleeing the building. The IDF bombs and the building collapses.

The IDF killed one of the top commanders.

This is the moment we targeted Islamic Jihad Northern Division Commander in Gaza, Hussam Abu Harbid. As an Islamic Jihad commander for 15 years, he was behind rocket launches, shootings, & anti-tank missile attacks on Israel. He won’t be committing any more terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/hbwFsSjjq3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2021

Israelis were the victims:

If you won't listen to us, listen to them: pic.twitter.com/6NkklMHWh8 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2021

Israel is very transparent, and they are warning their targets. Nonetheless, the leftists like AOC and the rest of the Squad, as well as CNN, the AP, and others continue to lie and spread misinformation to make Israel look like the villains.

Six rockets were fired from Lebanon and they fell inside Lebanon. These defective rockets often kill the people inside the country that fired them.

6 rockets were just fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, all of which fell inside Lebanon. In response, our artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2021

