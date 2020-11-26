Thanksgiving message: Palm reader Joe will pretend-cure COVID

Joe Biden blathered his dreary Thanksgiving message with a moment of senility stepping in. Can’t wait to hear his Christmas Day message.

The devout Catholic Joe Biden — who will support abortion for any reason to the moment of birth, and make us pay for it — knows his Palms. But does he know his Psalms? You may think this is a cheap shot, but he is the presidential poser and he has to go up against the likes of Xi and Putin. So, pardon us, if we point out the signs of senility.

My guess? The teleprompter misspelled it. He reads whatever is on that teleprompter because he doesn’t know what he’s saying.

Watch:

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden doesn’t know the “P” in “Psalmist” is silent, not the “s”. pic.twitter.com/kp9MZi3NvQ — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) November 25, 2020

He also gave us his bleak Thanksgiving message and promised to pretend to cure COVID.

Joe Biden urged Americans not to see each other and vowed to find sick people and separate them from their families.

After saying that families should only engage in limited get-togethers, just as he will be doing [in his basement?], Biden stated that “We still have months of this battle ahead of us.”

“More testing. We’ll find people with cases and get them away from one another, slowing the number of infections. More protective gear for businesses and our schools,” Biden said.

“The federal government has vast powers to combat the virus, and I commit to you I will use all of those powers to lead a national coordinated response,” he added.

Here is his dreary message:

This follows his dark NBC interview message that if [unelected bureaucratic] scientists tell him everyone will have to wear masks and lockdown again, he’ll do it.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.” Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/T9rJgTWcDN pic.twitter.com/bapv7Rui6U — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 23, 2020