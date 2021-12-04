The Alternative Universe of the Biden Admin in 4 Clips

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Joe Biden sounded sick today and when asked about it, he talked about kissing his grandchildren.

“First of all, Mr. President, your voice sounds a little different, are you OK?” Fox News’ Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked.

“I’m okay, I have a test every day to see, a COVID test,” said Biden, who sounds congested. “What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his Pop. And kissing my, uh, anyways. So, it’s just a cold.”

Doocy asked SPOX Psaki if the rules are different for him. Why didn’t he stay home?

He also has to cure the world before he backs off of COV mandates apparently.

Psaki responded to Doocy questioning her about the COV deaths under Biden by lying. She said Trump told people to inject bleach into themselves.


