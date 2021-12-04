The Alternative Universe of the Biden Admin in 4 Clips

















Joe Biden sounded sick today and when asked about it, he talked about kissing his grandchildren.

“First of all, Mr. President, your voice sounds a little different, are you OK?” Fox News’ Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked.

“I’m okay, I have a test every day to see, a COVID test,” said Biden, who sounds congested. “What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his Pop. And kissing my, uh, anyways. So, it’s just a cold.”

Joe Biden sounds like he's in worse shape than the economy. pic.twitter.com/gjN1oMG3aL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021

Doocy asked SPOX Psaki if the rules are different for him. Why didn’t he stay home?

"Are the rules different for the president?" — Fox News' Peter Doocy, citing President Biden's cough/voice, asks WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki why he didn't stay home from work today pic.twitter.com/Lz5vSTfpEn — The Recount (@therecount) December 3, 2021

He also has to cure the world before he backs off of COV mandates apparently.

🚨🚨 Doocy asks Biden: "Are you no longer going to shut the virus down?" Biden: "We've gotta beat it back before we shut it down…We've gotta shut it down worldwide." If that's not moving the goalposts, I don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/tvo7ZivdWx — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 3, 2021

Psaki responded to Doocy questioning her about the COV deaths under Biden by lying. She said Trump told people to inject bleach into themselves.

This is amazing. Peter Doocy turns the tables on Jen Psaki. It's time for Biden to resign in disgrace! pic.twitter.com/2iTcmm2NRP — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 2, 2021

