Harvard Election Lawfare Clinic Opens with Far-Left Staff

Harvard Law Today said the purpose is to teach lawyers the strategy for suing “across a range of election law areas, with an initial focus on redistricting and voter suppression cases. Clinic offerings include federal and state litigation projects, as well as some advocacy opportunities.”

LAWFARE AS A STRATEGY TO WIN ELECTIONS

Expect a lot more NY district 22 Claudia Tenney cases and far more Marc Elias agitators.

It looks like another university embracing the lawfare strategy of winning elections in the courts, not at the ballot box, taking it out of the hands of the voters.

Lawfare has been around for a long time and is used by our foreign opponents in lieu of military operations. There are similarities in the new uses in overturning elections as Marc Elias attempted in District 22. He kept suing and inventing voters.

The strategy is used in redistricting by Eric Holder’ initiative formed after Donald Trump won election. Redistricting often favors Republicans and the lawsuits by Holder only go after Republican districts.

The Left has a broad range of actors in all walks of life and it’s backed by deep-pocketed leftists. The have the people and the money. With lawfare clinics, trial lawyers, overwhelmingly leftists, are possibly going into election law with a predetermined mindset of win at all costs.

THE NAVAL ACADEMY OF ELECTION LITIGATORS

J. Christian Adams, a conservative ex-Justice Department attorney, found leftist groups formed after challenges to elections in the early 2000s. He said there was a “linear build-out” of “some 30 groups” responsible for a lot of sudden changes in election law last year amid the pandemic.

Adams, whose nonprofit Public Interest Legal Foundation describes itself as “dedicated to election integrity,” says about the Harvard clinic: “This is just the next phase: ‘Let’s set up an elite training academy.’ This is their Naval Academy of election litigators.”

Mark Hemingway at Tennessee Star discusses it at length for more details.

VOTERS DECIDE ELECTIONS?

The clinic is headed up by Ruth Greenwood who says she believes voters, not lawyers. should decide elections. However, she then indicates they are looking for new, creative ways to deal with election laws, reports Hemingway.

John F. Manning ’85, the Morgan and Helen Chu Dean and Professor of Law, said, “By developing projects that are rooted in new academic research and novel theories of litigation by law professors and political scientists, the clinic aims to draw from the expertise across multiple disciplines at Harvard University.”

Through this clinic work, in partnership with outside organizations, students will bridge new ideas from the election law academy to the election law bar.

The new ideas and the network should worry everyone.

Glenn Reynolds, the libertarian University of Tennessee law professor known for his Instapundit blog, tells RealClearInvestigations that if institutions such as Harvard start turning out significantly more students with expertise in election law, those lawyers will create a demand for their expertise and election litigation.

“That’s just how the law works,” he says, Hemingway reports.

THE FAR-FAR-LEFT STAFFING

The backgrounds of those staffing the putatively nonpartisan Election Law Clinic show a distinct progressive tilt. Greenwood is a former fellow of the Democratic National Committee’s Voting Rights Institute and also worked at the Campaign Legal Center, which receives its funding from major liberal groups such as ActBlue, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Ford Foundation, and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, according to Hemingway.

Those organizations are far-far left and blatantly anti-American, anti-fairness, and anti-Constitution.

STEAL THE VOTE LAW

Greenwood is a proponent of congressional Democrats’ landmark proposed voting legislation, H.R. 1. She speaks glowingly of the bill as “the biggest step the federal government has taken to protect the right to vote since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. H.R. 1 not only includes bans on partisan gerrymandering and practices that suppress the vote, but also introduces better campaign finance regulations and ethics protections.”

H.R. 1 is a partisan weapon that nationalizes election law. It guarantees Democrats stay in power. The law and its companion in the Senate, S.1, will destroy the United States. You can read the quick list of what it does on this link.

While many of the top law schools now offer courses in election law, Harvard is the first law school in the country to launch an in-house clinic designed entirely around a practice in election law.

OBAMA AS THEIR GUIDE

Harvard Law’s ties to partisan electioneering don’t end with the Election Law Clinic. It also boasts the Democracy and the Rule of Law Clinic, started in 2016. Students receive course credit for “an externship with Protect Democracy, a so-called nonpartisan nonprofit founded by former White House and Department of Justice attorneys and dedicated to preventing our democracy from declining into a more authoritarian form of government.” According to the news outlet The Independent, the group, which got its name from a line in President Obama’s farewell speech, was founded by Obama administration lawyers to oppose then-President Trump.

Greenwood also previously served as co-director of voting rights and redistricting for the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center in Chicago, where she developed and implemented redistricting program plans and engaged in litigation on a variety of redistricting issues.

Her focus was on ending partisan gerrymandering and promoting minority representation. She also previously served as an adjunct professor of law at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

What they do in reality is claim the redistricting by Republicans is racist and then draw up lines that overwhelmingly favor Black Democrats.

In 2016, Greenwood was a Chicago Civic Leadership Academy Fellow. She was awarded an Exceptional Service Award by the Chicago Board of Elections in 2014 for her work on Chicago Democracy Week. Democracy is not how we define our Constitutional Republic.

BEWARE THE NEXT PHASE IF YOU THOUGHT 2020 WAS BAD.

