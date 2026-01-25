The American Communist

State after state will fall to communism if we do not speak up and explain to people what is happening in the United States. We have a few examples for you, and it is happening.

Virginia ‘Democrats’ Are Communists

Destroying the Vote

They plan to redistrict every Republican district, or all but one, out of existence. They will allow felons to vote. Additionally, they will ban the implementation of immigration laws within 40 feet of a polling place.

Hand counting of ballots will be almost completely banned.

Virginia Democrats introduced a bill to expand voter fraud:

The bill “Eliminates the process by which any voter could challenge, in a polling place on the day of an election, the right of any other voter to cast a ballot. The bill also eliminates the process by which any three voters could challenge a voter’s registration before the general registrar.”

Virginia does have a voter ID law, but it is easily bypassed. You only have to sign an affidavit that you are a state resident and can then vote, but then no one verifies it.

The Justice Department’s lawsuit against Virginia’s election commissioner is about duplications of registrations, which are almost three times the normal error rate.

DOJ’s lawsuit against VA’s election commissioner points out a registration duplication rate of 33.2% in 2024 — compared to the national average of 12.7%, among other eyebrow-raising stats.

See complaint here: https://t.co/xJjggq2ux1 pic.twitter.com/FmsCoGc7Bh — EPECTeam (@EpecTeam) January 22, 2026

Destroying Liberty

Virginia ”Democrats’ are passing laws that take away liberty. They will have new oppressive gun laws and new crushing taxes. They plan to force LGBT+ ideology in K-12 schools. Democrats will loosen abortion laws and add amendments for those and LGBT marriage. One law makes white men ineligible for some grants.

Attorney General Jay Jones is fighting to allow in-state tuition for illegal aliens.

NGOs and other well-funded agencies will be banned from asking about immigration status, thus awarding our tax dollars to illegal aliens. The laws will include loosening crime laws. Democrats in Virginia have introduced a bill to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing for rape, manslaughter, assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession and distribution of child pornography, and all repeat violent felonies.

The only people who do things like this, especially where it concerns the vote, are communists.

It’s a revolution. Jesse Kelly explains it well in this brief clip.

New York City Is Run by a Communist Ugandan

Bill Maher finally gets it. New York City is run by a communist. What I don’t agree with is it’s okay to vote for them. They are trying to overturn our government and way of life. When did treason become acceptable?

Bill Maher exposes Zohran Mamdani as a “straight-up communist” with damning words from his own advisor. These are real statements from Mamdani’s tenant advocate, Cea Weaver: • “If you don’t believe in the government’s sacred right to seize private property, it’s over.” •… pic.twitter.com/pPhaTKXK2U — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 24, 2026

Minnesota and other states are falling quickly.