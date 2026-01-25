Dreadful Amy Klobuchar: Anti-ICE, Anti-Free Speech

Amy Klobuchar, a decidedly odd woman, wants to be Minnesota governor. She is anti-ICE and anti-free speech.

Klobuchar demands that ICE leave Minnesota. Clearly, she doesn’t want criminal aliens removed. Klobuchar will do what the party wants, no matter how far-left.

Well, now we know what kind of governor she would be. https://t.co/nwXLufKTkz — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 25, 2026

Klobuchar demanded that Argentina not be bailed out. That bailout worked perfectly, and President Javier Milei paid it back. Her judgment is terrible. She is also dishonest. Her husband took ivermectin when he caught COVID, and she lied about it.

Klobuchar Is Anti-Free Speech

Matt Taibbi’s Racket article in 2023 highlighted Senator Amy Klobuchar’s letter to Jeff Bezos asking for “proactive measures” to suppress sites like Substack or Rumble.

Matt Taibbi, an honest journalist of the Left, calls Amy “…the Zelig of digital censorship.” He wrote:

“This history rushed to mind when she joined Rochester congressman Joe “Memory Hole” Morelle this week to ask Amazon how it’s “vetting” information to make sure Alexa doesn’t accidentally cite an unsafe site like Substack in response to an innocent civilian’s question.”

“Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Joe Morelle of New York are concerned that Alexa cites sources they don’t approve of — like the video site Rumble and the free speech opinion site Substack.”

Amy Klobuchar and her buddy Congressman Joe Morelle make up a thought police squad. They are anti-First Amendment.