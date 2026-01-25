Dreadful Amy Klobuchar: Anti-ICE, Anti-Free Speech

Amy Klobuchar, a decidedly odd woman, wants to be Minnesota governor. She is anti-ICE and anti-free speech.
Klobuchar demands that ICE leave Minnesota. Clearly, she doesn’t want criminal aliens removed. Klobuchar will do what the party wants, no matter how far-left.
Well, now we know what kind of governor she would be. https://t.co/nwXLufKTkz
Klobuchar demanded that Argentina not be bailed out. That bailout worked perfectly, and President Javier Milei paid it back. Her judgment is terrible. She is also dishonest. Her husband took ivermectin when he caught COVID, and she lied about it.
Klobuchar Is Anti-Free Speech
Matt Taibbi’s Racket article in 2023 highlighted Senator Amy Klobuchar’s letter to Jeff Bezos asking for “proactive measures” to suppress sites like Substack or Rumble.
Matt Taibbi, an honest journalist of the Left, calls Amy “…the Zelig of digital censorship.” He wrote:
“This history rushed to mind when she joined Rochester congressman Joe “Memory Hole” Morelle this week to ask Amazon how it’s “vetting” information to make sure Alexa doesn’t accidentally cite an unsafe site like Substack in response to an innocent civilian’s question.”
“Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Joe Morelle of New York are concerned that Alexa cites sources they don’t approve of — like the video site Rumble and the free speech opinion site Substack.”
Amy Klobuchar and her buddy Congressman Joe Morelle make up a thought police squad. They are anti-First Amendment.
They demanded answers after they saw a Washington Post story that worried them when they realized Alexa sometimes refers to Rumble and Substack as sources when answering questions:
“Asked about fraud in the race — in which Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump with 306 electoral college votes — the popular voice assistant said it was ‘stolen by a massive amount of election fraud,’ citing Rumble, a video-streaming service favored by conservatives,” the Washington Post wrote earlier this month.
“The 2020 races were ‘notorious for many incidents of irregularities and indications pointing to electoral fraud taking place in major metro centers,’ according to Alexa, referencing Substack, a subscription newsletter service. Alexa contended that Trump won Pennsylvania, citing ‘an Alexa answers contributor,’” the Post wrote.
Zero Hedge wrote that he would work to get Klobuchar and Morelle fired! He commented on his site:
“Whether it’s NewsGuard slapping “anti-US” labels on Joe Lauria and Consortium News, or Drs. Jay Bhattacharya, Aaron Kheriaty, and Martin Kulldorff censored on multiple platforms for being right on Covid, or podcaster Alison Morrow fired from a state job for interviewing Kheriaty, or friend CJ Hopkins in Germany criminally convicted for a book cover, or the FBI asking Twitter to remove Aaron Mate for the Ukrainian Secret Police, or ballooning budget requests of “counter-disinformation” enforcement agencies, or the new jailing even of Owen Shroyer for having “helped create January 6th” with speech, or of course the forever-detention of Julian Assange, and above all the total indifference of legacy media to all of it, it’s over. I’ve lost patience. Time for a more focused approach.”
She is a person of low character, ability and intelligence. But that is so common among democrats. These are hardened anti-US leftists, too many people do not realize that. She is a shoe in to be governor. The Minneapolis machine is pleased with her remarks.
“Dreadful Amy Klobuchar:…”— “DREADFUL” …. OH, YOU’RE WAY TOO KIND !!!! >>>>
