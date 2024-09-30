The “Apocalyptic” Storm That Hit the Southeast

As CBS News and USA Today report, the devastation has reached “biblical” levels, or perhaps even “apocalyptic.” More than 100 people have been killed, and as yet, it does not appear that the federal or North Carolina governments have prepared for the scope of the catastrophe.

Whole towns are cut off from communication and necessities. We have plenty of money to go overseas but are unprepared for this.

Hurricane Helene has wiped out rural towns in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. People have lost everything.

Moody’s expects $15-$26 billion in property damage alone.

AccuWeather estimated total damage and economic loss of $95-$110 billion. It would be one of the most costly storms in US history.

Insurance companies are going to be devastated.

At least 64 people have been k*lled after Hurricane Helene absolutely demolished the Southeast. The devastation in North Carolina completely blindsided local officials, with some calling it “Biblical devastation.” North Carolina is seeing the worst of it, with some areas… pic.twitter.com/AL6OdscP5e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 29, 2024

Over 121 people have been confirmed dead so far. Hundreds are out of communication.

Crews continue to clear debris, restore power, and deliver supplies to North Carolina communities. They remain isolated due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene’s landfall in Florida last week.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region late Thursday night. Winds reached 140 mph, and a devastating storm surge. As the storm traveled across the U.S., Helene left behind widespread destruction from the Sunshine State through Georgia into the Carolinas and Tennessee Valley.

This is what is left of historic Biltmore Village, North Carolina.

The water receded at Biltmore Village today revealing the devastation. I have been in this area many times, and today it was not recognizable. Now that the water is gone the rebuilding process can begin #helene #ncwx #asheville pic.twitter.com/ZgMYFrZJ07 — Dan Whittaker (@severeforecast) September 30, 2024

Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

Chimney Rock, North Carolina obliterated by flash flood from remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Highway 9 Before and After.

We are only just beginning to see the true devastation of this storm, please do what you can to help others, be kind and realize one does not just wake up and… pic.twitter.com/ibhZPot2Pu — Dhruv (@dhruv2038) September 30, 2024

Donald Trump Addressed the farmers and their suffering.

President Trump expresses support for farmers in the wake of devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene pic.twitter.com/SHTDgjdu97 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 30, 2024

Tennessee farmers:

Tennessee farmland and the devastation hard working farmers must face. Pray for the farmers. They work so hard as it is and many can’t afford flood insurance and virtually none have hurricane insurance. #Helene took their livelihood. pic.twitter.com/Dfd8tj0486 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) September 28, 2024

Pray for everyone suffering from this storm.

Helene has brought absolute destruction & devastating, most of which is in western North Carolina 64 killed across FL, GA, NC, SC, & VA Moody’s expects $15-$26 billion in property damage AccuWeather’s estimate for total damage & economic loss was between $95-$110 billion,… pic.twitter.com/Sz52OqYzYq — The Real Brandon (@BluecollarBran) September 29, 2024

North Carolina was left in ruins as a huge clean up and recovery effort began on Sunday (September 29) after Hurricane Helene knocked out power for millions, destroyed roads and bridges and caused dramatic flooding from Florida to Virginia. pic.twitter.com/PRJ2KXNdGV — The Star (@staronline) September 30, 2024