The “Apocalyptic” Storm That Hit the Southeast

M DOWLING
As CBS News and USA Today report, the devastation has reached “biblical” levels, or perhaps even “apocalyptic.” More than 100 people have been killed, and as yet, it does not appear that the federal or North Carolina governments have prepared for the scope of the catastrophe.

Whole towns are cut off from communication and necessities. We have plenty of money to go overseas but are unprepared for this.

Hurricane Helene has wiped out rural towns in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. People have lost everything.

Moody’s expects $15-$26 billion in property damage alone.

AccuWeather estimated total damage and economic loss of $95-$110 billion. It would be one of the most costly storms in US history.

Insurance companies are going to be devastated.

Over 121 people have been confirmed dead so far. Hundreds are out of communication.

Crews continue to clear debris, restore power, and deliver supplies to North Carolina communities. They remain isolated due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene’s landfall in Florida last week.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend region late Thursday night. Winds reached 140 mph, and a devastating storm surge. As the storm traveled across the U.S., Helene left behind widespread destruction from the Sunshine State through Georgia into the Carolinas and Tennessee Valley.

This is what is left of historic Biltmore Village, North Carolina.

Chimney Rock, North Carolina.

Donald Trump Addressed the farmers and their suffering.

Tennessee farmers:

Pray for everyone suffering from this storm.


