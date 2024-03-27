The Assault on Free Speech

The Attorney General of Missouri, AG Bailey, is suing Media Matters for bullying advertisers to quit X. He explains briefly in this clip with Benny Johnson.

NEW YORK SPEECH IS UNDER SURVEILLANCE

For those in New York, don’t forget that Gov. Hochul has your free speech in her crosshairs.

As part of Gov. Hochul’s efforts to make the New York City subways safe by sending 750 National Guard and over 200 state police to man the subway system, she announced that she would surveil American’s social media. That’s what she thinks protects New Yorkers.

Hochul said, “…we’re very focused on the data we’re collecting from surveillance efforts — what’s being said on social media platforms.

“And we have launched an effort to be able to counter some of the negativity. and reach out to people when we see hate speech being spoken about on online platforms.

“Our media analysis, our social media analysis unit, has ramped up its monitoring of sites to catch incitement to violence and direct threats to others. All this is in response to our desire, our strong commitment, to ensure that not only do New Yorkers be safe, but they also feel safe because personal security is about everything for them.”

She stated that everyone must work together, adding, “If anyone thinks that they can get away with spreading hate and harming other New Yorkers and violating the law, you will be caught. You will be caught here in the State of New York because we are ramping up our resources to ensure that everyone can live freely. We have been involved in this. We’ll protect protected speech.

“We will not protect people committing hate crimes, not here in Manhattan, not in any borough, not in any one of the 62 counties, not on a college campus, not in a house of worship.”

They want the same hate laws they have in the EU. It’s anti-free speech. They’re are no hate speech laws, but she acts as if there are.

