Liz Cheney Gets Nasty with DJT for Holy Week

Liz Cheney, a failed House candidate, attacked former President Trump for launching an initiative to sell Bibles on Tuesday. She encouraged him to read what the Bible says about adultery.

“Happy Holy Week, Donald. Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one,” Cheney wrote in a post on X in response to a screenshot of Trump’s Bible pitch on Truth Social.

“And read it, including Exodus 20:14,” Cheney added, referencing the verse: “Thou shalt not commit adultery.”

Happy Holy Week, Donald. Instead of selling Bibles, you should probably buy one. And read it, including Exodus 20:14. pic.twitter.com/SzMwevnXeG — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 26, 2024

This is how she spends Holy Week?

Donald Trump is selling his “God Bless USA” Bibles with country musician Lee Greenwood ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

In a video posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said he thinks it’s important for Americans to have a copy of the Bible in their home.

He said it’s his “favorite book,” and he wants America to pray again. Trump believes “Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country. And I truly believe that we need to bring them back…”

The $60 King James Bible will include lyrics from Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.,” the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Liz Cheney should buy one. She needs to concentrate on John 1:6: If we claim to have fellowship with him and yet walk in the darkness, we lie and do not live out the truth. she also needs the Constitution since she seemed to know nothing about due process during the J6 witch hunt.

Related