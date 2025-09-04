The Battle of the Infowars Titans

Liberty Daily posted a portion of Owen Shroyer explaining his reasons for leaving Infowars and Alex Jones’ cursing rant against Owen, saying he lied about him.

I don’t know much about Infowars but they are in danger of folding over endless lawsuits by the parents of Sandy Hook.

In the first clip, Owen says Alex is hard to work with, and he was constantly hanging over his shoulder. Alex accused him of being too hard on Donald Trump. Owen also said he wanted to end positively and with a handshake on his show, but Alex didn’t want that.

In this clip, Alex said Owen lied about him. He feels betrayed. In the last clip, he apologized for the cursing rant.

Alex apologized but said when someone he knows lies about him or his crew, he loses it. He said he is hot-blooded.