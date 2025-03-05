The Best Description of the EU in Two Graphs

Check out the charts if you want to know what is wrong with NATO. The EU doesn’t think Ukraine is getting enough help, but they don’t want to pay for more. Yet, they want to continue the war. They have no common sense.

The EU members know they aren’t doing enough to prevent a Russian victory, but why do they want to continue along this path? It’s clear they don’t want to increase funding, but do they think the US should?

The US has run NATO and paid for most of the bureaucracy, making it easy for the EU to want more from the US.

People who want to blame Trump for the blowup in the Oval Office, must read Ukraine warmonger Mrac Thiessen’s opinion piece on it. It’s very good.

Stop this endless, unwinnable war. No more! Otherwise, we will end up with a completely destroyed Ukraine without men.

If Kamala won, she would wantonly send money to Ukraine to continue the pointless slaughter. She’s a superficial woman. Thank God she didn’t win.



Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email