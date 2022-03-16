The Biden DOJ Raid That Is a Clear Threat to Our 1st Amendment

You can hate Project Veritas and James O’Keefe all you want but the raid on James O’Keefe’s home and the homes of his employees at the direction of the Biden Department of Justice is a clear threat to our First Amendment.

This unconstitutional raid was in response to a legally-obtained diary. It was conducted by the Justice Department of the Southern District of New York and the FBI, It was meant to threaten and intimidate these journalists into silence.

This is what the Biden Administration is bringing to our nation.

Project Veritas is releasing never-before-seen footage today of last November’s FBI raid on the home of one its journalists.

The shocking footage shows the tense moments when several agents banged on the door screaming, “Open up!” Once the journalist opened the door, several FBI agents shouted, “Let me see your hands!”

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

Shocking footage published Tuesday afternoon shows the moment FBI agents raided the home of a Project Veritas journalist last November. In the video, the armed agents are heard shouting “let me see your hands!”

In addition to clutching their weapons, multiple agents are seen searching the home of the Project Veritas journalist, rummaging through the closets, bedroom and the kitchen.

The journalist can be heard multiple times on the footage, most audibly exclaiming “my hands are up,” as agents enter the home.

The raid and seizures were executed at the behest of the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s vow to respect press freedoms.

The Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press decried the raid on Project Veritas in court and through public statements, as has the ACLU.

Watch:

BREAKING VIDEO: Unconstitutional Pre-Dawn FBI Raid on Project Veritas Journalist Shows Armed Agents Clutching Weapons, Tossing Belongings, and Ransacking Home at Direction of Biden DOJ “LET ME SEE YOUR HANDS!”#VeritasRaidspic.twitter.com/vLjRn5l504 — Maura (@indiesentinel) March 16, 2022

